Knockagh DUP Councillor Marc Collins is charged with taking part in an 'un-notified public procession'
Marc Collins (29), of Rockfergus Avenue in Carrickfergus, is charged in relation to June 17, 2021, according to a charge sheet. The case was mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, April 9.
Neither the accused, nor any legal representative for him, were present at court. No further details regarding the charge or the background to the case were given to the court.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the case was "listed in error" at his court and transferred the case to Laganside Court in Belfast on April 23.
Mr Collins is a councillor in the Knockagh electoral area of Mid & East Antrim Borough Council where he is a representative on a Policing and Community Safety Partnership.