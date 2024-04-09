Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Marc Collins (29), of Rockfergus Avenue in Carrickfergus, is charged in relation to June 17, 2021, according to a charge sheet. The case was mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, April 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neither the accused, nor any legal representative for him, were present at court. No further details regarding the charge or the background to the case were given to the court.

Cllr Marc Collins. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Council

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the case was "listed in error" at his court and transferred the case to Laganside Court in Belfast on April 23.