Knockagh DUP Councillor Marc Collins is charged with taking part in an 'un-notified public procession'

A DUP councillor who sits on a policing committee has been charged with taking part in an 'un-notified public procession'.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 9th Apr 2024, 17:30 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2024, 18:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Marc Collins (29), of Rockfergus Avenue in Carrickfergus, is charged in relation to June 17, 2021, according to a charge sheet. The case was mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, April 9.

Join the hundreds of people who have signed up for a Northern Ireland World newsletter

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Neither the accused, nor any legal representative for him, were present at court. No further details regarding the charge or the background to the case were given to the court.

Most Popular
Cllr Marc Collins. Photo: Mid and East Antrim CouncilCllr Marc Collins. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Council
Cllr Marc Collins. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Council

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the case was "listed in error" at his court and transferred the case to Laganside Court in Belfast on April 23.

Mr Collins is a councillor in the Knockagh electoral area of Mid & East Antrim Borough Council where he is a representative on a Policing and Community Safety Partnership.