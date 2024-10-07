Kyle McDermot: PSNI name murder victim after serious assault in Co Tyrone
He was 24-year-old Kyle McDermot from Ballymagorry.
Detective inspector Hazel Miller said: “Kyle McDermot died following an altercation, which took place on the night of Sunday, October 6 in the Victoria Road area.
"A young man’s life has been cut short, and a loving family are now left trying come to terms with their grief. My thoughts are with them at this distressing time.
"Our investigation is still in the early stages, and I want to take this opportunity to reiterate my earlier appeal for anyone with information to come forward.
"If you were in, or perhaps driving along, the Victoria Road area of Ballymagorry last night between 6pm and midnight, and noticed an altercation or anything untoward, please contact us. In particular, I’m asking you to check any footage, including dashcam footage, that you may have captured. Contact us on 101, quoting reference 1670 of 06/10/24.”
A 24-year-man has been arrested in connection with the investigation.
The A5, which had been closed between its junctions with Leckpatrick Road, Ballymagorry and Woodend Road, Strabane, is now re-opened.