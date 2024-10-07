Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have named the young man who died following an incident in the Strabane area on Sunday night.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was 24-year-old Kyle McDermot from Ballymagorry.

Detective inspector Hazel Miller said: “Kyle McDermot died following an altercation, which took place on the night of Sunday, October 6 in the Victoria Road area.

"A young man’s life has been cut short, and a loving family are now left trying come to terms with their grief. My thoughts are with them at this distressing time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyle McDermot. Picture: released by PSNI

"Our investigation is still in the early stages, and I want to take this opportunity to reiterate my earlier appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

"If you were in, or perhaps driving along, the Victoria Road area of Ballymagorry last night between 6pm and midnight, and noticed an altercation or anything untoward, please contact us. In particular, I’m asking you to check any footage, including dashcam footage, that you may have captured. Contact us on 101, quoting reference 1670 of 06/10/24.”

A 24-year-man has been arrested in connection with the investigation.

The A5, which had been closed between its junctions with Leckpatrick Road, Ballymagorry and Woodend Road, Strabane, is now re-opened.