Police investigating the death of Kyle McDermott have charged a 24-year-old man with manslaughter.

He is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, October 9.

Police say, as is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Mr McDermott, who was 24 years old, died following an altercation that took place in Ballymagorry on the night of Sunday, October 6.