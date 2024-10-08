Kyle McDermott: police make direct appeal to occupants of blue-coloured car whose ‘support could greatly assist our enquiries’
Kyle, who was 24 years old, died after an altercation that took place in Ballymagorry on the night of Sunday, October 6.
In a statement on Tuesday (October 8), Detective Inspector Hazel Miller said: “I am making a specific and direct appeal to the occupants of a blue-coloured car.
“This car was parked on the Victoria Road, near the scene of the altercation, and we believe that an occupant captured mobile footage of the incident.
“Kyle, at just 24 years old, was a young man in his prime when his life was cut short, leaving a family and friends heartbroken.
“I am appealing, in the first instance, to the driver and passengers of that car to please contact us on 101 as soon as possible, as your support could greatly assist our enquiries.
“I will also take the opportunity to extend a reminder to anyone who as in the Victoria Road area on Sunday night between 6pm and midnight to come forward with any information or footage you may have. Please quote reference 1670 of 06/10/24.”
Information can also be provided to the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111