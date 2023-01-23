Twenty-five-year-old Christopher McMaster from The Parade, Randalstown, was fined a further £150 for driving while unaccompanied by a qualified driver on October 21 last year.
Prosecuting counsel told the court at approximately 12 noon police at Moneymore Road spotted a car heading in the direction of Cookstown.
She said the vehicle had ‘L’ plates displayed and was travelling in excess of 45mph. Police applied flashing lights and siren to stop the vehicle.
The lawyer said McMaster identified himself and pointed to a person behind, saying that he was a qualified driver.
Defence solicitor Donal Heron said the defendant was doing about 60mph. He said the person was a relative who was not qualified to accompany him.
Mr Heron said the defendant was a carer for his mother and required his licence to take her to hospital appointments.