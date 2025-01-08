Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A learner driver who hit a speed of almost 100mph has been convicted of charges in her absence at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

Moya Friel (33), of Cashel Hill Park in Derry/Londonderry, was detected doing 98mph in a 70mph zone near Randalstown at 4.40pm on April 20 last year. As an L driver she was restricted to a speed of 45mph.

She was also convicted of driving whilst unaccompanied by a suitably qualified driver; absence of L plates and failing to produce a driving licence.

She was banned from driving for two months and was fined £250.