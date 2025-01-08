L driver hit speed of almost 100mph near Randalstown
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A learner driver who hit a speed of almost 100mph has been convicted of charges in her absence at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.
Moya Friel (33), of Cashel Hill Park in Derry/Londonderry, was detected doing 98mph in a 70mph zone near Randalstown at 4.40pm on April 20 last year. As an L driver she was restricted to a speed of 45mph.
She was also convicted of driving whilst unaccompanied by a suitably qualified driver; absence of L plates and failing to produce a driving licence.
She was banned from driving for two months and was fined £250.