Lagan Valley MLA Sorcha Eastwood has condemned those who deliberately set fire to a vacant property in Lisburn city centre on Wednesday afternoon (March 29).

Speaking after the fire service managed to get the fire on the second floor of the building under control, Ms Eastwood said: “That this fire was a malicious act of arson is just shocking and I thoroughly condemn it.

"It is in a main thoroughfare with other shops and buildings that could easily have caught fire. We are lucky today that no one has been injured, but property has been damaged and livelihoods impacted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Businesses are having a tough enough time as it is without having to pay for damage caused by arson.

A fire was deliberately set in empty premises in Lisburn city centre

"I have requested meetings with both the Lisburn Castlereagh City Council and PSNI in light of this.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I'm a Lisburn girl born and bred and given the events of recent months with the collapse in Bridge Street of a vacant property and now anti-social behaviour and arson at other vacant units in Antrim Street, it just highlights that we need a multi agency approach to improve our town centre and address the issue of vacant units and make sure own town centre is as good as it can be.”

Two fire appliances from the Lisburn Station attended the fire on Wednesday afternoon and had it under control shortly after 2pm. Police had closed the surrounding roads and urged motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement