Lambeg statue vandalised after youths gather in park

Pictured at the unveiling of a statue to honour the late Mr Terence Robinson are his son Tim Robinson and daughters Linda McCarthy and Bobi Monson with Matthieu Seguin, General Manager of Coca-Cola HBC Ireland & Northern Ireland

The statue was erected in Tom Robinson Park in 2019 to honour Terence, who was the driving force behind the local Coca-Cola business in Lambeg for many years after his father Tom Robinson brought the brand to Northern Ireland back in 1939.

The unveiling of the statue also celebrated 80 years of bottling Coca-Cola in Northern Ireland, firstly in Lambeg and now at Knockmore Hill.

Speaking at a recent meeting of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Mr Craig revealed that crowds of youths had gathered in the park and engaged in underage drinking and drug use.

“Sadly, the statue of Terence Robinson had been vandalised,” said Mr Craig.

At an earlier meeting, council officers had agreed to install CCTV cameras in the park.

Councillor Craig also requested that any repairs to the statue be carried out by the council.