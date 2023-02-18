Lamborghini driver hit estimated speed of around '120 mph' on dual-carriageway

A motorist caught doing a speed estimated by police to be around '120 mph' in a Lamborghini in a convoy of high-performance cars was taking part in a charity event, a court heard.

Paul Hardman (33), of Shandon Park, Castledawson, admitted a charge of exceeding a 70mph speed limit on the A8 dual-carriageway near Ballynure in Co Antrim on September 25 last year.

He had also pleaded guilty to failing to display a front number plate.

Footage had been shown to District Judge Nigel Broderick at an earlier court in connection with a co-accused.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates' Court.

The prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, February 16 that around 12.45pm "all four vehicles appeared to travelling in convoy."

She said one of the vehicles was a black-coloured Lamborghini, being driven by Hardman and the speeds were "in the region of 120 mph".

The prosecutor said the defendant said the number plate must have fallen down from the ‘interior’ of his vehicle.

Hardman was not in court but a defence lawyer said the defendant had three penalty points for a speeding offence.

He said the defendant was "out of the jurisdiction" but had asked him to read out a statement.

In the message the defendant said he would like to express his sincere apologies for speeding and regretted it.

The statement added: 'My livelihood revolves around cars and I should have known better. Looking back on it there was no excuse for my actions on the day and I fully understand the seriousness of the offence and cannot apologise enough.

"I can say with confidence I have learnt my lesson in the run up to today through many sleepless nights”.

In relation to the offence, the defence lawyer said Hardman "had been helping to organise a charity event on the day in question which supports children with cancer which he helps to arrange.

"The other cars, which were in a convoy, were also attending the event".

The lawyer said the defendant is "involved in numerous charity projects".

Two letters from charities, including, the lawyer said, the charity involved that day, speaking of the defendant's "good character," were handed in to court.

Regarding the number plate, the lawyer sad the vehicle required a stick-on plate but it was removed for maintenance and the defendant had placed a licence plate on the dash but it had "fallen down".

The court heard a co-accused was dealt at a previous hearing and was banned for a month and fined £200.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said clearly Hardman had been travelling at an excessive speed. He said in the footage from a PSNI vehicle police had to "accelerate to a speed of around 110mph plus to catch up with these vehicles".

Judge Broderick accepted it was not a laser detection and was an estimated speed but it was clear Hardman was driving at far in excess of the speed limit.

The defendant was banned from driving for six weeks and fined £350.

