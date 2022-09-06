Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Laptops and iplones stolen in Tyrone break-in

Laptops and phones are included in items stolen in a burglary at a house in the Drumcoo area of Dungannon.

By Stanley Campbell
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 4:23 pm

The burglary took place just after 3pm on Sunday and police are appealing for information.

A black Acer laptop, black Lenovo laptop, black iPhone SX, white iPhone, Samsung phone, and navy Samsung Galaxy S were taken.

Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have relevant footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1684 04/09/22.

Most Popular

Police are appealing for information following a Dungannon burglary in which laptops and phones were stolen.

If you are offered similar items for sale in suspicious circumstances, contact police.

Read more: