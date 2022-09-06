The burglary took place just after 3pm on Sunday and police are appealing for information.

A black Acer laptop, black Lenovo laptop, black iPhone SX, white iPhone, Samsung phone, and navy Samsung Galaxy S were taken.

Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have relevant footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1684 04/09/22.

If you are offered similar items for sale in suspicious circumstances, contact police.