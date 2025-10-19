Laptops being examined in connection with Carnlough man accused of making and possessing 58 indecent photos of children

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 19th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
Laptops are being examined in connection with a Carnlough man accused of making and possessing 58 indecent photos of children.

Michael McCollum (27), of Curragh Hill, is accused of indecent images offences relating to on or before July 16, 2024.

He appeared via video link from prison at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday.

A prosecutor said "two additional laptops" were seized by police. Analysis has been completed on one and a report is awaited and the other laptop is till being examined.

The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

A defence barrister said the defendant was previously granted bail but there had been "threats in the community".

He said the defendant has bail granted subject to an address. The barrister said: "We are trying everything to get another address."

The case was adjourned to October 30.

