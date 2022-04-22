‘Large quantity’ of drugs seized in Portadown and woman arrested

Police seized Class A, B and C drugs in the Churchill Park area on Thursday (April 21).

A spokesperson confirmed that following the seizure, a sum of money was also recovered.

A 50-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of a number of drug offences including possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply and possessing criminal property and has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Inspector Ruston said: “Through Operation Dealbreaker, we will continue to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs in Northern Ireland.

“We’re grateful for the support of local people, and I’m keen to reiterate and ask for anyone with information, or concerns, to get in touch on 101.”