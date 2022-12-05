Large quantity of illegal cigs and alcohol seized in Cookstown
Police and HMRC have seized more than 8000 illegal cigarettes and a substantial quantity of suspected illegally imported alcohol.
By Stanley Campbell
12 minutes ago
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 6:53pm
In a social media post, Mid Ulster PSNI say the items were found in a business premises in Cookstown town centre.
The post said: "This is believed to have been for sale at a reduced price, undercutting legitimate retailers and impacting local businesses."
A PSNI picture showing some of the cigarettes and alcohol seized in Cookstown.