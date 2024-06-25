‘Large sum of cash, numerous mobile phones’ and e-bikes seized in Lurgan

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Jun 2024, 08:29 BST
Cash, mobile phones and e-bikes have been seized by police following a house search in Lurgan.

Police say the operation on Monday, June 24, was in response to “concerns from the community”.

In a statement, the PSNI added: “As a result, a large sum of cash, numerous mobile phones, 3 e-bikes and a scooter were seized.

"We will continue to disrupt criminal activity, but this is largely dependant on the support of the local community.

E-bikes and a scooter were among the items seized. Photo provided by the PSNI.E-bikes and a scooter were among the items seized. Photo provided by the PSNI.
E-bikes and a scooter were among the items seized. Photo provided by the PSNI.

"Please, if you see any criminal activity, please report it through one of our channels:

  • 999 if it is an emergency;
  • 101 or online if it does not require an emergency response;
  • If you wish to remain anonymous, then please report via Crimestoppers NI by calling 0800555111.

“Your support and information are invaluable.”