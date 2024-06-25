‘Large sum of cash, numerous mobile phones’ and e-bikes seized in Lurgan
Cash, mobile phones and e-bikes have been seized by police following a house search in Lurgan.
Police say the operation on Monday, June 24, was in response to “concerns from the community”.
In a statement, the PSNI added: “As a result, a large sum of cash, numerous mobile phones, 3 e-bikes and a scooter were seized.
"We will continue to disrupt criminal activity, but this is largely dependant on the support of the local community.
"Please, if you see any criminal activity, please report it through one of our channels:
- 999 if it is an emergency;
- 101 or online if it does not require an emergency response;
- If you wish to remain anonymous, then please report via Crimestoppers NI by calling 0800555111.
“Your support and information are invaluable.”