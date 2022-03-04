Larne alcoholic who once ‘qualified as a maths teacher’ sexually assaulted woman

Ballymena Courthouse.

Robert McBride (47), with an address at Latharna House, was recently convicted in his absence at court of sexually assaulting the woman last summer.

The defendant was found guilty of a charge that he ‘intentionally touched a person, the circumstances being that the touching was sexual, that the person did not consent to the touching and you did not reasonably believe that the person so consented’.

The defendant appeared at court for sentencing this week via video link from prison where he had been on remand since January.

A prosecutor said the victim said she was sexually assaulted in the defendant’s home.

The prosecutor said the woman believed it was for McBride’s “sexual gratification”.

The prosecutor said the woman left the property immediately and said she was “terrified about what could have happened”.

The court heard when arrested the defendant told police he was giving her a “friendly pat on the buttocks and it was in no way sexual nor did he get any sexual gratification from the act”.

He agreed his fingers could “possibly have made contact” with her genitals but maintained it was “not his intention”.

The court heard the defendant was convicted of the charge last year when the case proceeded in his absence when he failed to turn up.

A defence lawyer told a recent court issues had been raised as to whether the defendant was “schizophrenic”.

The lawyer had added: “He originally qualified as a maths teacher in England. Moved back to Northern Ireland and for the last twenty years he has been leading a very bizarre, nomadic, lifestyle in the Larne area.”

The lawyer said there “obviously clear mental health issues” and said McBride had “refused to attend court” and had refused to engage with a defence solicitor.

“He is a very, very, complex individual,” the lawyer had added.

At court this week, a defence lawyer said the defendant continued to deny the offence and “also downplays his mental health and his alcohol problems”.

He said the defendant’s family have tried to get him to engage with mental health and rehabilitation services.

The solicitor said he was surprised the defendant had engaged with Probation.

The lawyer said McBride is well-known in Larne and is “regularly seen wandering the streets consuming alcohol”.

He said the defendant had no relevant convictions and had “not been assessed as a high likelihood of reoffending nor has he been assessed as dangerous” by a Probation Officer.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told McBride: “This is a very serious case.”

He said he had read a “very powerful victim impact statement” and the woman has “sustained significant emotional harm”.