Larne armed robbery leaves driver 'badly shaken' after being threatened with a knife
Detectives are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the armed robbery.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “At approximately 8.45pm police received a report that two males had forced their way into a car in the Bank Road area of the town.
"The two men held a knife to the driver’s throat and demanded money before making off from the scene with a purse containing cash.
"Thankfully, no one was injured, however this was a frightening experience for the victim who was left badly shaken by their ordeal.
"We are currently investigating a number of lines of enquiry to try and identify the suspect. I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or to anyone who has CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that could assist our investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1660 26/5/24.”