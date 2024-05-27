Larne armed robbery leaves driver 'badly shaken' after being threatened with a knife

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two robbers in Larne held a knife to a driver’s throat before making off with money during a ‘frightening’ incident on Sunday evening.

Detectives are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the armed robbery.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At approximately 8.45pm police received a report that two males had forced their way into a car in the Bank Road area of the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The two men held a knife to the driver’s throat and demanded money before making off from the scene with a purse containing cash.

Bank Road, Larne. Picture: Google

"Thankfully, no one was injured, however this was a frightening experience for the victim who was left badly shaken by their ordeal.