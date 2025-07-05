An arrest warrant has been issued for a 70-year-old sex offender.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Stephen Ford-Hutchinson, with an address given as Curran Road in Larne, is the subject of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO). He was given it as part of a previous sentence after being caught by a 'paedophile-hunting' group.

He breached the SOPO on April 7 this year by accessing a social media platform and 'communicating' with a person via an internet-enabled tablet device.

He was due to be sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on June 26 - for the SOPO breach but did not attend. A defence barrister told that court the defendant was "unwell" and had attended his GP "with a potential diagnosis for vertigo".

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

District Judge Nigel Broderick had then adjourned the case to July 3 and told the June court if Ford-Hutchinson failed to attend on July 3 "without good reason or there is no medical report" he would consider issuing an arrest warrant.

The defendant did not attend court on Thursday, July 3. A defence barrister said Ford-Hutchinson said he had attended his GP "who sent him home with a heart monitor and therefore he can't leave the house".

The judge asked if there was medical report and when he was told ‘no’, he issued an arrest warrant.

Previously at the same court - in October last year - the defendant was sentenced on charges of 'attempted sexual communication with a child' between July 18 and August 1 in 2022 and three counts of possession of “extreme pornographic images” on August 1, 2022.

A prosecutor had told that court an adult in an "online protection group" set up a "profile" saying she was a 14-year-old girl.

The defendant got in touch and then asked for the communication to move to WhatsApp.

The prosecutor said there were "sexual communications and chat" with the "child".

The court was told there was an "arranged meeting" with "the enforcement people" arriving at a retail park in Larne and police were called.

When arrested, the defendant's property was searched by police and on devices were "three extreme pornographic images".

The defendant, who had a previously clear record at the time, was convicted of the charges following a contest.

A defence lawyer told the October court the defendant had "very poor mental health and a complex background".

Also at the October court, Judge Broderick said the defendant had "sent photographs" in relation to the case.

The judge said a Probation report said the defendant "was living in a different world" and "seems to be delusional". The judge had said: "The ingestion of alcohol and cannabis of course doesn't assist either".

As well as the suspended jail term and being put on the sex offender register at the earlier court the defendant was also made the subject of a five-year Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).

Judge Broderick had said the offences were "abhorrent" and would normally attract immediate jail but he was taking into account the defendant's clear record and age.

The judge had said the "only reason" he was suspending the prison term was because the "very extensive and far-reaching SOPO offers society the best protection".

The SOPO included conditions regarding access to the internet; the defendant was banned from using social media without prior approval of a designated risk manager; he was prohibited from having a camera or camera phone without approval and he was not to have any contact with children under the age of 16 without approval.

He had also been put on the sex offenders register for seven years.