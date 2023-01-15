Larne bar staff member struck after man threw 'bottle' inside licensed premises

A staff member was struck after a "bottle" was lobbed inside licensed premises in Larne, a court has been told.

John Magill (49), of Albert Street in Larne, was sentenced for being disorderly and causing criminal damage at Chekkers Wine Bar on July 14 last year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday (January 12) the defendant had "thrown bottles at bar staff" and during the incident other bottles were struck and smashed.

She said CCTV showed Magill drinking at the bar when he "he lifts a glass and throws it towards a member of staff, striking her on shoulder and causing damage to bottles of alcohol and the till system".

Ballymena courthouse

She said the cost of the damage was £300.

A defence barrister said the defendant had "no intention, directly, to inflict any injury upon anyone" and he said that, thankfully, the staff member, "was not significantly injured".

The lawyer said Magill had been "intoxicated" and after a "dispute arose" in the premises, "there was a beer bottle which he then picked up and threw across the bar and it struck the back of the bar".

The lawyer said the defendant had "no plausible explanation" for what he had done although it had happened after "heated words were exchanged".

District Judge Nigel Broderick handed down a four months prison term, suspended for 18 months and ordered the defendant to pay £150 towards the damage caused.

