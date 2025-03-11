Larne businessman is banned from driving for a year
Samuel Evans (66), of Corran Manor, admitted the offence which happened at the Olderfleet Bar in the town on February 9 this year.
Ballymena Magistrates Court was told police received a report of a suspected drink driver. A male had been seen getting into a vehicle.
Footage showed the defendant moving his vehicle a "short distance within the car park".
The defendant was located in the vehicle with the engine running. He had an alcohol in breath reading of 90 - the legal limit is 35.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "I don't think I have seen this charge before. It is not very common."
A defence solicitor said it was a "very high reading".
He said the defendant and his wife had a meal at the bar after receiving vouchers from their children and had intended to walk home.
The car was parked in the car park and the defendant had gone to the car to get "heavy coats" to walk home in.
The vehicle was moved to get access to the boot to get the coats, the solicitor said.
There was also a computer in he car and the defendant also wanted to move the vehicle to a "less accessible" area.
The solicitor said there is a gate on the car park and the gate had been locked on that night.
The defendant was banned from driving for a year and was fined £500.