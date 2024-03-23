Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Maurice McIlroy, previously with an address listed as Ballyrickard Road near Larne but now listed as Marshallstown Road in Carrickfergus, was at Ballymena Magistrates' Court for sentencing on three charges of assaulting his wife and one charge of domestic abuse.

The court heard assaults occurred in October 2023 with the domestic abuse charge relating to between February and October last year, according to the charge sheet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A prosecutor said McIlroy's wife told police she had been married to him for 46 years and she had "suffered emotional and physical abuse".

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: National World

She said her husband displayed "controlling behaviour" which left her "frightened and isolated".

The prosecutor said on one occasion during dinner time the woman got up from the kitchen table to make coffee and McIlroy slapped her face.

On another occasion she had gone to mute a TV remote control when her husband squeezed her hand leaving her with a sore finger and "when she confronted the defendant about the incident he apologised for his action".

Advertisement

Advertisement

On another occasion she was watching TV and McIlroy "forcibly removed" the remote from her hand and placed it in his pocket before raising a clenched fist, leaving her in fear of violence.

The prosecutor said the defendant removed her mobile phone from beside a bed and when she tried to get out of the room the door was locked.

The court was told McIlroy returned, throwing the phone at his wife, saying there was 'nothing on the phone that he didn't already know'.

The defendant did not have permission to access the phone, the court heard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A defence barrister said McIlroy had a previously clear record, adding that "divorce proceedings are currently ongoing".

He said the "relationship had been coming to an end" and McIlroy regretted his actions and was "very remorseful".

The barrister said the defendant has a "very successful business" which he said were kennels and a cattery.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said any offence of domestic abuse is a "serious matter".

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said he was taking into account a clear record and guilty pleas but added: "These were quite deplorable actions. To slap your wife across the face and subject her to domestic abuse over what appears to be a protracted period of time is obviously a serous matter."