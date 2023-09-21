Larne crash motorist had smoked cannabis earlier, court hears
A Larne motorist who crashed into the back of another vehicle thought he was okay to drive after smoking cannabis earlier, a defence lawyer told Ballymena Magistrates Court.
Cody McIlroy (26), of Cranfield Park, failed to provide a specimen to police after the collision at Fanad Drive in Larne on August 3 this year.
The defence solicitor said the defendant had been on a "short" journey to his mother's home.
The court heard it was the defendant's second relevant conviction within ten years and he was banned from driving for three years and fined £300.