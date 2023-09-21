A Larne motorist who crashed into the back of another vehicle thought he was okay to drive after smoking cannabis earlier, a defence lawyer told Ballymena Magistrates Court.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Cody McIlroy (26), of Cranfield Park, failed to provide a specimen to police after the collision at Fanad Drive in Larne on August 3 this year.

The defence solicitor said the defendant had been on a "short" journey to his mother's home.