Larne drink driver detected after police spotted broken tail lights

Police spotted a vehicle being driven with defective tail lights and when they spoke to the driver he was over the drink drive limit, a court has heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum McClelland (27), with an address listed as Curran Road in Larne, had an alcohol in breath reading of 73 - the legal limit is 35.

He admitted charges of driving with excess alcohol in Ahoghill and having defective lights on May 31 this year.

He was banned from driving for a year and fined £350 at Ballymena Magistrates Court.