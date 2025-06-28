Larne drink driver detected after police spotted broken tail lights
Police spotted a vehicle being driven with defective tail lights and when they spoke to the driver he was over the drink drive limit, a court has heard.
Callum McClelland (27), with an address listed as Curran Road in Larne, had an alcohol in breath reading of 73 - the legal limit is 35.
He admitted charges of driving with excess alcohol in Ahoghill and having defective lights on May 31 this year.
He was banned from driving for a year and fined £350 at Ballymena Magistrates Court.