A man drove to Larne Police Station on Christmas Day to report himself for drink driving, Ballymena Magistrates Court was told.

Andrew O'Toole (36), of Lindara Drive, Larne, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

A prosecutor said at 1.05am on December 25 last year the defendant presented himself at the station at Hope Street.

The defendant told security he had driven there whilst intoxicated. He appeared disorientated and smelt of intoxicating liquor, the court was told.

The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 88 - the legal limit is 35.

A defence lawyer said the ferry company worker had been drinking at home and following a "disagreement with his wife" he lifted his vehicle keys and "went out for a walk and foolishly got into the car".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "So he had a row at home. He gets into the car. He then drives; drives to a police station to report himself for drunk driving."

The defence lawyer said it was "quite unique" and added: "Guilt came over him as he was driving and he takes himself to the police station."

The lawyer said O'Toole was "genuinely regretful and hasn't drank since the incident" and has been attending 'Extern' "in respect of any drinking issues".

Banning the defendant from the roads for a year along with a £300 fine, Judge Broderick said: "Somewhat unusual for a defendant to drive to a police station and to admit a crime.

"Obviously you shouldn't have got behind the wheel of the car but once you realised that you had done something wrong you took appropriate action and that is to your credit."