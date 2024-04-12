Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Caroline Bailey (41), of The Oaks in Larne, admitted driving with excess alcohol in breath.

When taken to Antrim Police Station she had an alcohol in breath reading of 67 - the legal limit is 35.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by: Pacemaker

A defence solicitor said the defendant had a clear record. He said the defendant had a "couple of glasses" of wine and had believed she was OK to drive.