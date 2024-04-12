Larne drink driving offence detected after police spotted vehicle without headlights on

Police spotted a vehicle being driven without headlights on in Larne around 11.30pm on February 29 this year and a drink driving offence was then detected.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 12th Apr 2024, 16:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Caroline Bailey (41), of The Oaks in Larne, admitted driving with excess alcohol in breath.

Take action now and sign up to a Northern Ireland World newsletter

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When taken to Antrim Police Station she had an alcohol in breath reading of 67 - the legal limit is 35.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by: PacemakerThe case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by: Pacemaker
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by: Pacemaker

A defence solicitor said the defendant had a clear record. He said the defendant had a "couple of glasses" of wine and had believed she was OK to drive.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court she was given a one year road ban and was fined £300.