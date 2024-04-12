Larne drink driving offence detected after police spotted vehicle without headlights on
Police spotted a vehicle being driven without headlights on in Larne around 11.30pm on February 29 this year and a drink driving offence was then detected.
Caroline Bailey (41), of The Oaks in Larne, admitted driving with excess alcohol in breath.
When taken to Antrim Police Station she had an alcohol in breath reading of 67 - the legal limit is 35.
A defence solicitor said the defendant had a clear record. He said the defendant had a "couple of glasses" of wine and had believed she was OK to drive.
At Ballymena Magistrates Court she was given a one year road ban and was fined £300.