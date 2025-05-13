Larne: Drugs offences detected after vehicle's battery died in town centre

Police stopped with a man after a vehicle's battery died in the centre of Larne and then drugs offences were detected, a court has heard.

Matthew Short (31), whose address was given as Ballyhampton Road, Larne, was detected in the Broadway area of the town’s Main Street with cannabis, 23 diazepam and 18 clonazepam. The cannabis was in four vapes.

He admitted possession of the Class B / C drugs and also absence of motor insurance. The offences took place on September 30 last year.

A prosecutor outlined to Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 8 that the defendant said the vehicle had not started and he had "pushed" it.

A general view of Larne town centre. Picture: Googleplaceholder image
A defence solicitor said that Short had the drugs for "anxiety" issues.

He added the defendant had been in the process of purchasing the vehicle.

The defendant, a painter / decorator, was given eight penalty points and was fined £525.

