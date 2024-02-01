Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chief Inspector Bryan said: “Officers received a report shortly after 9.30pm that the front of a shop was on fire. When officers arrived, the fire appeared to be largely concentrated to the front of the shop, causing significant damage to the shutters and signage.

“Fire fighters were already in attendance to extinguish the blaze. At this stage, it is believed that the fire was started deliberately.

“Anyone with information or who may have been in the area at the time of the incident, is asked to contact us on 101 quoting 1804 31/01/24. You can also make a report at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Police in Larne are appealing for witnesses following a fire at a commercial premises in the Point Street area of the town last night, Wednesday, January 31. Photo: Pacemaker

"If you would prefer to provide information without giving your details you can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”