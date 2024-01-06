Larne house damaged in petrol bomb attack
The front door and window of a house were damaged during a petrol bomb attack in Larne’s Ronald Street area this morning (Saturday).
A PSNI spokesperson stated: “Shortly after midnight on Saturday 6th January, it was reported that a petrol bomb was thrown at a house in the area. Scorch damage was caused to the front door and front window, but thankfully there were no reports of any injuries.”
Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to phone detectives on 101 quoting reference number 3 06/01/24.