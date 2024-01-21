Register
BREAKING

Larne incident leads to cocaine being found hidden inside a woman's bra

A woman had cocaine hidden inside her bra, a court heard.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 21st Jan 2024, 11:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Roisin McCluskey (34), with an address given as no fixed abode in Belfast, committed offences in Larne on January 2 this year.

She appeared at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video link from prison.

She pleaded guilty to charges of possessing cocaine, being disorderly at Ronald Street in Larne and assaulting and resisting a police officer.

Most Popular
Ballymena courthouse. Picture: National WorldBallymena courthouse. Picture: National World
Ballymena courthouse. Picture: National World

A prosecutor said the defendant was intoxicated and carrying an open bottle of vodka at Ronald Street on January 2. She refused to hand over the bottle to police and shouted and swore.

As police attempted to handcuff her she lashed out; threw her head backwards and grabbed a constable's arm. The defendant was restrained on the ground and kicked out.

When taken to custody, a prosecutor said, "a small plastic bag containing white powder was located in her bra".

Read More
Security officer burgled shop in the Co Antrim shopping centre where he worked

A defence barrister said the defendant had a "myriad" of problems. He said she is a serving prisoner with a release date due at the end of February.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a "poor record" and handed down a three months prison term to be served concurrently with her current sentence.