Larne incident leads to cocaine being found hidden inside a woman's bra

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Roisin McCluskey (34), with an address given as no fixed abode in Belfast, committed offences in Larne on January 2 this year.

She appeared at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video link from prison.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She pleaded guilty to charges of possessing cocaine, being disorderly at Ronald Street in Larne and assaulting and resisting a police officer.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: National World

A prosecutor said the defendant was intoxicated and carrying an open bottle of vodka at Ronald Street on January 2. She refused to hand over the bottle to police and shouted and swore.

As police attempted to handcuff her she lashed out; threw her head backwards and grabbed a constable's arm. The defendant was restrained on the ground and kicked out.

When taken to custody, a prosecutor said, "a small plastic bag containing white powder was located in her bra".

Advertisement

Advertisement

A defence barrister said the defendant had a "myriad" of problems. He said she is a serving prisoner with a release date due at the end of February.