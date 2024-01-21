Larne incident leads to cocaine being found hidden inside a woman's bra
Roisin McCluskey (34), with an address given as no fixed abode in Belfast, committed offences in Larne on January 2 this year.
She appeared at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video link from prison.
She pleaded guilty to charges of possessing cocaine, being disorderly at Ronald Street in Larne and assaulting and resisting a police officer.
A prosecutor said the defendant was intoxicated and carrying an open bottle of vodka at Ronald Street on January 2. She refused to hand over the bottle to police and shouted and swore.
As police attempted to handcuff her she lashed out; threw her head backwards and grabbed a constable's arm. The defendant was restrained on the ground and kicked out.
When taken to custody, a prosecutor said, "a small plastic bag containing white powder was located in her bra".
A defence barrister said the defendant had a "myriad" of problems. He said she is a serving prisoner with a release date due at the end of February.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a "poor record" and handed down a three months prison term to be served concurrently with her current sentence.