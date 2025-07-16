Larne: male arrested after being found with suspected drugs
A male has been arrested after being found with suspected drugs on his person in Larne.
The arrest came while police were conducting pro-active patrols in the town on Tuesday (July 15) evening.
In a statement, the PSNI added: “We followed this up with a house search and the male is currently in custody helping us with our enquiries.”
Meanwhile, earlier on Tuesday evening, officers conducted breath test vehicle check points in Carrickfergus. "Thankfully, no drivers were over the legal limit on this occasion,” police added.