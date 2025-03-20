Larne man (25) is accused of being concerned in supply of mephedrone
A 25-year-old Larne man is accused of being concerned in the supply of the Class B drug mephedrone.
Caelainn Campbell, of Lindara Drive, is charged in relation to between January 1 2020 and May 1, 2021, according to his charge sheet.
He is also charged with possessing what is referred to on his charge sheet as a 'psychoactive substance' with intent to supply on May 1, 2021.
He is also accused of possessing 'criminal property' on May 1, 2021 and attempting to possess 'counterfeit currency' on April 22, 2021.
It is also alleged that on May 1, 2021, he had driven at Ballyhampton Road in Larne with excess alcohol in his breath.
The case at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was adjourned to April 15.