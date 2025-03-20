Larne man (25) is accused of being concerned in supply of mephedrone

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Mar 2025, 16:15 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A 25-year-old Larne man is accused of being concerned in the supply of the Class B drug mephedrone.

Caelainn Campbell, of Lindara Drive, is charged in relation to between January 1 2020 and May 1, 2021, according to his charge sheet.

He is also charged with possessing what is referred to on his charge sheet as a 'psychoactive substance' with intent to supply on May 1, 2021.

Get the Northern Ireland World newsletter - sign up now

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemakerplaceholder image
The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

He is also accused of possessing 'criminal property' on May 1, 2021 and attempting to possess 'counterfeit currency' on April 22, 2021.

It is also alleged that on May 1, 2021, he had driven at Ballyhampton Road in Larne with excess alcohol in his breath.

The case at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was adjourned to April 15.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice