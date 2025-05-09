Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 52-year-old man with a Larne address is charged with assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm and possession of a knife.

Paul Stephen Bustard, of Circular Road, is charged in relation to April 13 this year.

He is also charged with making a threat to kill the woman and possession of cannabis.

He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from prison on Thursday, May 8.

He was further remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to June 5.