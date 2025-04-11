Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 59-year-old man with a Larne address has pleaded guilty to attempted 'sexual communication' with a 'child' in a "decoy" case.

Michael Walker, of Clover Terrace, committed the offence between March 20-25 last year.

He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 10. A prosecutor told an earlier court it is a "decoy case".

Full details were not outlined to Thursday's Court. District Judge Natasha Fitzsimons said it was a "very serious matter".

The case was adjourned to May 29 for a pre-sentence report.