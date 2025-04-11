Larne man (59) pleads guilty to attempted 'sexual communication' with a 'child'
A 59-year-old man with a Larne address has pleaded guilty to attempted 'sexual communication' with a 'child' in a "decoy" case.
Michael Walker, of Clover Terrace, committed the offence between March 20-25 last year.
He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 10. A prosecutor told an earlier court it is a "decoy case".
Full details were not outlined to Thursday's Court. District Judge Natasha Fitzsimons said it was a "very serious matter".
The case was adjourned to May 29 for a pre-sentence report.