Larne man (59) pleads guilty to attempted 'sexual communication' with a 'child'

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 11th Apr 2025, 12:54 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2025, 12:54 BST
A 59-year-old man with a Larne address has pleaded guilty to attempted 'sexual communication' with a 'child' in a "decoy" case.

Michael Walker, of Clover Terrace, committed the offence between March 20-25 last year.

He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 10. A prosecutor told an earlier court it is a "decoy case".

Full details were not outlined to Thursday's Court. District Judge Natasha Fitzsimons said it was a "very serious matter".

The case was adjourned to May 29 for a pre-sentence report.

