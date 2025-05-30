A 59-year-old man with a Larne address who has pleaded guilty to attempted 'sexual communication' with a 'child' in a "decoy" case has had sentencing adjourned to June 19.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Walker, of Clover Terrace, committed the offence in March last year.

He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 29. He had been due to be sentenced but the case has been further adjourned.

A prosecutor told an earlier court it is a "decoy case".

Full details of the background were not outlined to Thursday's Court.