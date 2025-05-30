Larne man (59) who pleaded guilty in relation to 'decoy' case has sentencing adjourned
A 59-year-old man with a Larne address who has pleaded guilty to attempted 'sexual communication' with a 'child' in a "decoy" case has had sentencing adjourned to June 19.
Michael Walker, of Clover Terrace, committed the offence in March last year.
He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 29. He had been due to be sentenced but the case has been further adjourned.
A prosecutor told an earlier court it is a "decoy case".
Full details of the background were not outlined to Thursday's Court.