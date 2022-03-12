Larne man (65) detected drink driving

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

William Esler of Corran Manor, was caught on February 18 this year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court police saw the defendant driving and when an officer approached he stepped out of the vehicle with the engine still running.

The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 65 - the legal limit is 35. He had no previous record.

Defence solicitor Kevin MacAllister said the defendant had been driving “blemish free” for over 25 years.