Larne man (65) detected drink driving

A 65-year-old Larne man has been banned from the roads for a year and fined £300 for drink driving after getting behind the wheel of a car which police had earlier seen parked at the town’s Olderfleet Bar.

Saturday, 12th March 2022, 7:00 am
William Esler of Corran Manor, was caught on February 18 this year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court police saw the defendant driving and when an officer approached he stepped out of the vehicle with the engine still running.

The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 65 - the legal limit is 35. He had no previous record.

Defence solicitor Kevin MacAllister said the defendant had been driving “blemish free” for over 25 years.

He said the defendant was recently retired after “being a Harbour Master and a part time Coastguard Rescue Officer” and was “deeply ashamed” of the offence.

