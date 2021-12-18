Larne man (65) faces charge connected to alleged ‘paedo hunter’ incident

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Robert John Hogg (65), of Greenland Crescent, is charged in relation to July 8, 2020.

A defence barrister told Ballymena Magistrates Court it was an “alleged sexual offence, essentially would be what’s known as paedophile hunter”.

He said there was no child witness as the allegation centred on a “false, anonymous, paedophile hunter case”.

The lawyer said he wished to consult with the defendant and told the court there were “severe mental health issues”.

No further details were given to the court.