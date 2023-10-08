Larne man accused of 'dangerous cycling' has charges withdrawn for a caution
A 52-year-old Larne man who had been accused of 'dangerous cycling' has had all the charges he faced withdrawn for a caution.
Stephen Whitford, of Bay Park, had also been charged with cycling when unfit 'through drink or drugs' at the town's Coastguard Road on August 27 this year.
He was also accused of resisting, obstructing and assaulting a police officer on August 27.
The case was mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (October 5) where no further details were outlined.