Larne man accused of demanding drugs at knifepoint in pharmacy was detained outside politician's office

A man accused of trying to rob a Larne pharmacy at knifepoint was detained just before he entered a politician’s constituency office, the High Court heard on Wednesday.

The High Court, Belfast. Picture: Google

Connor Bleakley allegedly discarded the blade in a bin following the bid to steal medication.

The 27-year-old, of Hillmount Gardens, Larne, faces charges of attempted robbery, possession of an offensive weapon with intent, and common assault in connection with the incident on May 9.

During a bail application, prosecutors said police were alerted after a man went into the Main Street pharmacy, produced a knife and made a demand for drugs.

A member of staff followed the would-be robber when he left the store and witnessed him put an item in a nearby rubbish bin. Searches recovered a knife thought to have been the one brandished inside the pharmacy.

Based on CCTV footage and descriptions from staff, Crown lawyer Mark Conlon said Bleakley is believed to have been responsible.

"An off duty police officer was in the area at the time and managed to detain the applicant just as he was going to enter the constituency offices of a local politician,” he added.

Bleakley made no comment to most questions put to him in police interviews but gave some indication of his movements that day.

Amid issues raised about the accused’s mental health, His Honour Judge Geoffrey Miller KC stressed he was not prepared to release him to live alone.