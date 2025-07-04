A man with a Larne address who is accused of possessing, making and distributing indecent photos of children has been further remanded in custody and his case sent to the Crown Court for arraignment in September.

Michael McConville (31), of Linn Road, is also charged with being in possession of 'extreme pornographic images' and possession of prohibited images of children.

The charges relate to between 2021 and 2024. The case was mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The defendant appeared at court via video link from prison.