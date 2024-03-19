Larne man accused of saying person would 'be shot' has intimidation charge dismissed
The charge, relating to May 2 last year, had been listed as a contest and when the alleged injured party did not attend the court on Tuesday, March 19, the prosecutor said no evidence was being offered and District Judge Nigel Broderick withdrew the charge against David Robinson.
A charge of assaulting the same man on May 1 last year had also been listed for a contest and was also dismissed when the prosecutor offered no evidence.
In relation to May 1 the defendant, who had a previous record, pleaded guilty to being disorderly and attempting to cause criminal damage to a PSNI cell van.
The court heard the defendant was shouting and swearing when arrested and he kicked and punched a cell van. A defence lawyer said the defendant was "entirely remorseful".
The 31-year-old defendant, from Greenland Parade in Larne, was given a three months prison term, suspended for two years.