Larne man accused of saying person would 'be shot' has intimidation charge dismissed

A Larne man who had been accused of intimidating a witness by allegedly making 'multiple' phone calls demanding the withdrawal of a statement 'within 24 hours or he will be shot', had the charge dismissed after a prosecutor offered no evidence at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 19th Mar 2024, 18:35 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2024, 18:35 GMT
The charge, relating to May 2 last year, had been listed as a contest and when the alleged injured party did not attend the court on Tuesday, March 19, the prosecutor said no evidence was being offered and District Judge Nigel Broderick withdrew the charge against David Robinson.

A charge of assaulting the same man on May 1 last year had also been listed for a contest and was also dismissed when the prosecutor offered no evidence.

In relation to May 1 the defendant, who had a previous record, pleaded guilty to being disorderly and attempting to cause criminal damage to a PSNI cell van.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by: PacemakerThe case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by: Pacemaker
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by: Pacemaker

The court heard the defendant was shouting and swearing when arrested and he kicked and punched a cell van. A defence lawyer said the defendant was "entirely remorseful".

The 31-year-old defendant, from Greenland Parade in Larne, was given a three months prison term, suspended for two years.