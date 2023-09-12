Larne man accused of taking part in three 'unnotified public processions' is contesting charges
A Larne man has pleaded not guilty after being charged with taking part in three 'unnotified public processions'.
Jonathan McCormac (36), of Green Link, is accused in relation to April 29, June 10 and June 17 - in 2021.
Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard two charges related to Larne and the third charge related to Carrick.
The case was adjourned to November 20 for a contest.