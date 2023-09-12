Register
Larne man accused of taking part in three 'unnotified public processions' is contesting charges

A Larne man has pleaded not guilty after being charged with taking part in three 'unnotified public processions'.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 12th Sep 2023, 14:27 BST
Jonathan McCormac (36), of Green Link, is accused in relation to April 29, June 10 and June 17 - in 2021.

Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard two charges related to Larne and the third charge related to Carrick.

The case was adjourned to November 20 for a contest.