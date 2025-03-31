Larne: man accused of theft of '£2,000' worth of power tools
A man has been accused of stealing power tools worth '£2,000'.
Thomas James Faulkner (57), of Stratford Gardens in Belfast, is also charged with going equipped for theft at Ballymullock Road near Larne and dishonesty receiving stolen goods - power tools - on May 24 last year.
The case was adjourned to April 3 at Ballymena Magistrates' Court.