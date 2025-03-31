Larne: man accused of theft of '£2,000' worth of power tools

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 31st Mar 2025, 09:00 BST
A man has been accused of stealing power tools worth '£2,000'.

Thomas James Faulkner (57), of Stratford Gardens in Belfast, is also charged with going equipped for theft at Ballymullock Road near Larne and dishonesty receiving stolen goods - power tools - on May 24 last year.

The case was adjourned to April 3 at Ballymena Magistrates' Court.

