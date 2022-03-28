Loading...

Larne man admits ‘airgun’ offence

A Larne man has pleaded guilty to possessing an ‘airgun’ in a public place ‘without lawful authority or reasonable excuse’.

By Court Reporter
Monday, 28th March 2022, 7:00 pm

Gerald Samuel McFaul (46), of Blackthorn Rise, had the case mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates Court where it was adjourned to April 21 for a pre-sentence report.

The charge relates to October 31 last year.

Three other charges the defendant had faced in relation to the same date have been withdrawn by prosecutors - possession of an ‘imitation firearm - a ‘pellet gun’ - with intent to cause fear of violence; possessing a ‘pellet gun and ammunition’ in ‘suspicious circumstances’; and making a threat to kill two people.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC