Larne man admits ‘airgun’ offence

Gerald Samuel McFaul (46), of Blackthorn Rise, had the case mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates Court where it was adjourned to April 21 for a pre-sentence report.
The charge relates to October 31 last year.
Three other charges the defendant had faced in relation to the same date have been withdrawn by prosecutors - possession of an ‘imitation firearm - a ‘pellet gun’ - with intent to cause fear of violence; possessing a ‘pellet gun and ammunition’ in ‘suspicious circumstances’; and making a threat to kill two people.