The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Alan Samuel McMaster (37), of Torr Gardens, is alleged to have committed offences on June 4 this year. He is also accused of assault and 'non-fatal strangulation' of a woman on August 23, 2023.

The defendant is also alleged to have falsely imprisoned the woman, assaulted her occasioning actual bodily harm; been in possession of an offensive weapon - a hammer - and been in possession of cannabis on April 29 this year.