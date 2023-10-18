Register
Larne man allegedly had 'imitation firearm'

A Larne man is charged with possessing an 'imitation firearm' and a a lock knife.
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Oct 2023, 15:14 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 15:15 BST
The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker PressThe case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
Alan Samuel McMaster (37), of Torr Gardens, is alleged to have committed offences on June 4 this year. He is also accused of assault and 'non-fatal strangulation' of a woman on August 23, 2023.

The defendant is also alleged to have falsely imprisoned the woman, assaulted her occasioning actual bodily harm; been in possession of an offensive weapon - a hammer - and been in possession of cannabis on April 29 this year.

He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from prison and was given £500 bail. His cases were adjourned to November 9.