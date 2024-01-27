Larne man and woman are sentenced over counterfeit goods which were advertised on Facebook
and live on Freeview channel 276
Stephen Gary Smith (42) and Catherine Peoples (42), both listed on charge sheets as being of the same address at Dromaine Drive in Larne, had the cases mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates' Court.
They both pleaded guilty to trademark offences in relation to 2020.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The charge sheets make reference to 'Nike footwear, Mac cosmetics and Adidas sports clothing, Iconic London and Anastasia Beverly Hills'.
A prosecutor told the court that a search took place at Blackthorn Rise in Larne on December 1, 2020, and a "large quantity" of goods were seized, including jumpers, leggings, track suits, jeans, jogging bottoms, T-shirts, perfumes, coats, lip gloss, eye shadow, slippers, boots, shoes and "underwear".
The prosecutor said investigators were told some of the "counterfeit" items were "not to be sold on" and were for "personal use".
The prosecutor said Peoples said she set up a "Facebook group" and posted adverts and was "making sales" and Smith then "delivered the goods".
Advertisement
Advertisement
Smith's defence barrister said the goods were bought from England and were sold on for a slight profit.
After the seizure, Smith carried out his own research regarding the effect such behaviour has on legitimate companies and the situation had been "a learning curve", the lawyer added.
The barrister said the defendants expressed remorse.
He said the couple both work as domiciliary care workers which relies on them being "trustworthy" and the court case could have an impact on their jobs.
The lawyer said if Smith was given Community Service it could perhaps take place at Larne Football Club.
Advertisement
Advertisement
District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendants the court took a "dim view" of the case.
He said it was not a victimless crime.
"The proper producers and manufacturers of these items may well be multi-national companies but the nature of counterfeit goods should not be under-estimated,” he said.
"This was an extensive operation, not just one or two items in the boot of your car that you were selling on. This was a concerted effort to sell goods that were clearly counterfeit".
He took into account the defendants "limited records" and guilty pleas as well as the "passage of time" regarding the time it took for the case to come to court.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He handed down 200 hours of Community Service to Smith as a "direct alternative to prison".
The district judge said Peoples was unable to commit to Community Service due to "work and childcare commitments" and gave her a five months prison term, suspended for two years.
He also made a Destruction Order for the counterfeit goods.