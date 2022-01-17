Larne man ‘appreciates’ Ambulance Service, court told

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Lawyer Sara Edge was speaking in relation to Ian William Osborough (48), of Mill Brae, who admitted charges of being disorderly at Mill Brae and resisting a police officer at 4.30pm on November 14 last year.

A prosecutor said ambulance staff were called as police were concerned about the defendant’s “well-being”.

The defendant “refused” to get into an ambulance and was “verbally aggressive towards police and paramedics”.

He attempted to run into the road and due to behaviour and the risk he posed to himself and ambulance staff, the prosecutor said the defendant was arrested.

He struggled and continued to “violently resist police and ambulance staff” and had to be restrained.

Solicitor Ms Edge said the defendant, who has “difficulties with alcohol”, was “remorseful”.

She added: “He fully appreciates the resources that we have in this country and that he was depleting those resources by his behaviour”.