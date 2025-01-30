Larne: man arrested in relation to vehicle 'being driven erratically' has been released
Police made the arrest after a car was observed being driven erratically in the Knockdhu Park area.
In a statement earlier on Thursday, Inspector Ash said: "At around 3am this morning, a single officer on a proactive patrol observed a car driving erratically in the Knockdhu Park area.
“The officer immediately began to follow the vehicle, with the driver appearing to avoid police, by turning lights off, driving at an increased speed and failing to stop when signalled to do so.
“The vehicle then subsequently collided with a parked car in the vicinity and two males who were inside the car made off on foot.”
A short time later, the inspector said, the driver of the vehicle was located and arrested for having no licence, no insurance and dangerous driving.
Inspector Ash added: "The consequences of this incident in a built-up residential area, could have been much more significant, and I want to commend the officer for locating the driver before he went on to cause serious harm to himself and others."
Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident to contact them on 101, quoting reference 123 of 30/01/25.