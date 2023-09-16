A Larne man who assaulted his partner after returning from a band parade has been fined £200.

Rory Butcher (37), of Ballycraigy Ring, committed the offence on June 17 this year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant's wife said she had not allowed him into the house as he was drinking a bottle of Buckfast.

She had taken the bottle from him to pour it out and the defendant had pushed her out of the way. The prosecutor said there were no injuries.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

A defence barrister said the defendant admitted assault in relation to pushing his wife to get into the house and had spent a number of weeks in custody on remand. He said the couple are "reconciled".

Other charges connected with the incident were withdrawn by prosecutors.