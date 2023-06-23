A Larne man who pleaded guilty to charges of theft and fraud by false representation has avoided jail after paying back £1,920 he had stolen in a "nasty" offence.

Nigel Todd (33), of Knockdhu Park, committed offences in April and May last year.

A prosecutor said police were contacted by a woman who said Todd had taken "multiple sums of money" from her and she believed there was "no intention to pay her back".

The woman told police that in the April Todd asked to borrow money for "car repairs" and she provided him with £500 with an agreement regarding repayment. Money was transferred via a tablet device.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Later in April the defendant told the woman the repair prices for the car had increased and she sent him another £600 with a payback agreement.

The woman then found out that Todd "didn't actually have a car and that he had lied about the reason for borrowing the money," the prosecutor said.

At the end of April the defendant said he would make a repayment to the woman's account and whilst pretending to do this on her tablet device, he actually moved another £600 to his account.

In May he made two repayments totalling £80 but later that month, "under the guise" that he was making another repayment, he used the tablet device to transfer another £300 to himself.

At an earlier court, District Judge Nigel Broderick had told the defendant: "What you did was a very nasty thing. It involved repeated deception of a victim. You pretend then to pay her back but you use that pretence to take more money from her.

"If you want to avoid going to HMP Maghaberry you must have all this money paid back by the 22nd of June. If you don't have it all paid back, I'm going to send you to jail."

The case was adjourned to June 22 and at that court a defence solicitor said full restitution had been made.

Judge Broderick said it was a "serious" incident and added: "This a nasty offence to deceive somebody deliberately to take money off them."