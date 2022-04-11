Larne man banned from driving for three years

Thomas Johnston (30), of Bryan Street, admitted driving whilst unfit in Larne on October 13 last year and possessing Flualprazolam and Bromazolam.

He also failed to provide a breath sample to police in the town on January 29 this year.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court, District Judge Nigel Broderick warned about the dangers of ‘unfit’ driving and said if the defendant had killed someone he would be facing over ten years in prison.