A Larne man became disorderly after police and animal welfare officials called at his home in relation to a dog.

Terence McCloskey (51), of Latharna House, also resisted a police officer on September 27, 2021.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard the defendant began shouting and swearing outside in the street and resisted a police officer.

A defence lawyer said it had been a "very emotive subject" for the defendant who believed somebody had "maliciously" contacted officials about his dog.

The case was heard at Ballymena courthouse. Photo by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

"This dog is a life-saver to Mr McCloskey. The dog was very well looked after. The advice to him was 'you can keep your flat a bit tidier' but the dog was perfect," said the lawyer.

The barrister said the defendant "in a moment of panic" felt those present were there to take the dog and he "became concerned".